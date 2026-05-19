GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 48,048 Shares of World Kinect Corporation $WKC

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,774 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of World Kinect worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the company's stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,354 shares of the company's stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.50.

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Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,051,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,364.50. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,647. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,484. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's payout ratio is -7.84%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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