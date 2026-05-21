GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Free Report) by 2,044.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,159 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 303,322 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Frontier Group worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,962 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, VP Trevor J. Stedke sold 83,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $449,625.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 167,277 shares in the company, valued at $904,968.57. This trade represents a 33.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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