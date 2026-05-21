GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 45,466 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,251,000 after buying an additional 1,377,356 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,440.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 789,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 630,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 8.3%

NYSE:VSH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,010.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Vishay Intertechnology

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

See Also

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