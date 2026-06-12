GSI Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 190,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000. Sabra Healthcare REIT makes up 2.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sabra Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.49 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 190.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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