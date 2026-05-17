Guardian Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Guardian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,944 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Guardian Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seneschal Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the retailer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 655 shares of the retailer's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,048.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,000.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $955.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,192.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

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