Guardian Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Guardian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,605 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. DICK'S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $216.22 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods's revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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