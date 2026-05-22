Guardian Capital LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Guardian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.2% of Guardian Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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