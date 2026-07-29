Guardian Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Guardian Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,815 shares of the bank's stock after selling 13,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 5.5% of Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $65,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,252,688 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,280,911,000 after purchasing an additional 765,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,963,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,486,741 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,836,518,000 after buying an additional 1,234,510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014,836 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,606,978,000 after buying an additional 1,629,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,071 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,610,733,000 after acquiring an additional 968,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.00.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Toronto Dominion Bank's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is 49.14%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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