Guardian Partners Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Guardian Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,453 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Guardian Partners Inc.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,338,277 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,618,730,000 after acquiring an additional 572,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,557,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after buying an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665,456 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,641,239,000 after buying an additional 165,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,687,624 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,489,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $255.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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