Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Get PBR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 797.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $23.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.70 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras wasn't on the list.

While Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here