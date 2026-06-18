Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,448 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Shares of GRDN opened at $43.43 on Thursday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.89 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, major shareholder Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal sold 275,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $8,183,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 345,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,243,250.64. This trade represents a 44.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Burke sold 671,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $19,928,101.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 840,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,943,457.84. This represents a 44.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,726,405 shares of company stock valued at $288,679,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.96% of the company's stock.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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