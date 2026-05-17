Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's 7th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,558 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 30,206 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Guidewire Software worth $102,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 5.3%

GWRE stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.85.

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Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 135,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,187,791.02. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $755,031.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,792,325.12. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,479 shares of company stock worth $5,007,134. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

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