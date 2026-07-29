Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 558.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,374 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 398,043 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Guidewire Software worth $70,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $202,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 547.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,537,000 after buying an additional 997,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $126,743,000 after buying an additional 431,725 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,501,000 after buying an additional 405,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,759 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 403,370 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $258.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $29,210.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,958.38. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $142,443.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,119 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,114.73. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,922. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

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