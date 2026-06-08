Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,447 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $190,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,056,313.52. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,270. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6%

Guidewire Software stock opened at $136.82 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The business had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GWRE

Key Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Article Title

GWRE beat fiscal Q3 expectations with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $372.54 million versus $355.92 million expected, with revenue up 26.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Article Title

Management raised outlook for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026, and said recurring demand remains strong as insurers continue modernizing core systems. Positive Sentiment: ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Article Title

ARR grew 19%, reinforcing the company’s subscription and cloud momentum, which is typically viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several major brokerages cut price targets, including Goldman Sachs, Stifel, RBC, Wells Fargo, and Citi JMP, but most reiterated bullish ratings and still implied meaningful upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock has been declining as the market appears to be reacting to the lowered valuation targets and broader software-sector pressure rather than the company’s operating results. Article Title

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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