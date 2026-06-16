Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up about 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.60% of Guidewire Software worth $102,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

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Guidewire Software Trading Down 2.1%

GWRE stock opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $372.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $162,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,047,029.72. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,408. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $229.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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