Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,463 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.26% of Guidewire Software worth $44,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 11.25%.The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Guidewire Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $162,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 206,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,047,029.72. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,408 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

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