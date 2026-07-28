Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 67,057 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 6.1% of Teca Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teca Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the technology company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $149.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.30 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company's 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 4,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $509,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 131,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,568,595.10. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $219,997.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,921,551.52. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,150 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.00.

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About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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