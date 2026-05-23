Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,590 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $220,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

More PepsiCo News

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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