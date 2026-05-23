Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $40.03 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 899.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,190 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 382,658 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Netflix were worth $40,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8%

Netflix stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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