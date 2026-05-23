Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD's holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.75 and a 52-week high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Diamondback Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is presently 511.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $242.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Article link

Oil prices remain elevated, which is helping Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy. One article noted that higher WTI and more gas production per barrel could be a tailwind for FANG’s revenue and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Article link

Broader energy coverage also highlighted Diamondback as a beneficiary if oil supply stays tight, with commentary suggesting U.S. energy stocks could continue to outperform as global reserves are drawn down. Neutral Sentiment: Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts.

Diamondback’s recent earnings beat and dividend increase continue to support the stock’s fundamental case, but these were already known from the company’s latest quarterly report and are not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. SEC Form 4 filing

Diamondback CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares at $207 each, which can weigh on investor sentiment because insider selling is often viewed cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for FANG, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2028, signaling somewhat softer expectations even though the firm kept a Strong-Buy rating. Zacks analyst note

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Jere W. Thompson III sold 750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $136,852.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,838.25. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,561.40. This represents a 57.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 174,321 shares of company stock worth $32,090,475 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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