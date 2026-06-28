Gunderson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Gunderson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,088 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 3.4% of Gunderson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $394.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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