Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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