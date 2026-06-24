Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $673,471,000 after purchasing an additional 356,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Trading Down 6.6%

Celestica stock opened at $351.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day moving average of $327.29. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $136.03 and a one year high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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