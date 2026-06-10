GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,687 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 121,694 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up 1.3% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of ITT worth $149,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 86,878.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after buying an additional 267,585 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $9,381,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $39,335,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $225.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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