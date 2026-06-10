GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $104.20 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,647 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 63,170 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $104,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $469,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after buying an additional 309,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,828.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.16 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,754.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,370.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here