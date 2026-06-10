GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $68.75 Million Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,968 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $68,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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