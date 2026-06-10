GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $83.88 Million Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,874 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Jabil worth $83,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Jabil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $361.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.07 and a 12 month high of $384.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,191,960. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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