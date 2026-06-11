GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Semtech worth $30,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 243.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 42.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 65.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,745.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

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Semtech Stock Down 2.1%

SMTC opened at $154.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $172.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $612,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.03. The trade was a 45.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $69,105.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,217,390.59. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,268,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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