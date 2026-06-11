GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,893 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 171,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Horace Mann Educators worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,007,719 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $226,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,210 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,107 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,436 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 322,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,901,001.92. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $45,985.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,464.38. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,204 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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