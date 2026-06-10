GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 11,230 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Nordson worth $84,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,504,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,016 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $214,227,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $204,769,000 after acquiring an additional 97,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,654,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

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Nordson Trading Up 2.8%

NDSN opened at $290.13 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.08 and a twelve month high of $305.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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