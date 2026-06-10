GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 177,546 Shares of SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,056 shares of the company's stock after selling 177,546 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of SailPoint worth $65,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

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SailPoint Trading Down 11.5%

NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.02. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.14 million for the quarter. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 25.20%.SailPoint's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abby Payne sold 16,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $194,017.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 930,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,598.76. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,786,212 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,989.52. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 534,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

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About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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