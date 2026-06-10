GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 27,068 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,068 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $72,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,281,921. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,741 shares of company stock worth $2,287,143. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,453.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $243.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here