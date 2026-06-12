H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for 1.2% of XY Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd's holdings in H World Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In other news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $1,612,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $44.92 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $932.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. H World Group's payout ratio is presently 114.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group raised H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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