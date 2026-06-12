Free Trial
→ No. You’re not imagining it… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Stake Reduced by BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
H World Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd cut its H World Group ADR stake by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 257,000 shares and leaving it with 536,000 shares worth about $25.2 million. The position still represented 9.4% of the firm’s portfolio and its third-largest holding.
  • H World Group reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $932.62 million, with net margin of 19.22% and return on equity of 39.73%. Analysts expect the company to post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but still constructive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $61.20. Recent analyst moves included both upgrades and downgrades, while the stock was trading at $44.92, below its 50-day and 200-day averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of H World Group.

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,000 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 9.4% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.17% of H World Group worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,946,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in H World Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in H World Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company's stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 710,431 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Stock Up 0.9%

H World Group stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HTHT

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in H World Group Right Now?

Before you consider H World Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and H World Group wasn't on the list.

While H World Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines