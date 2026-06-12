H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Stake Reduced by BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 257,000 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises approximately 9.4% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.17% of H World Group worth $25,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,340 shares of the company's stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,946,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in H World Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,093 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in H World Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,274,391 shares of the company's stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 710,431 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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H World Group Stock Up 0.9%

H World Group stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.62 million for the quarter. H World Group had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 39.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. H World Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HTHT

Insider Buying and Selling at H World Group

In related news, Director Theng Fong Hee sold 31,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $1,612,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company's stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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