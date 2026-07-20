Hahn Capital Management LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Zeta Global makes up about 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

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Zeta Global Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ZETA opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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