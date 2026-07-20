Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,770 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $131.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.Agilent Technologies's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here