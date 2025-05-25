Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $3.91 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company's stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697,742 shares of the company's stock worth $258,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo's revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

