Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,436 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on META. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $701.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $574.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.50, for a total value of $329,824.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,535,270. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,157 shares of company stock valued at $49,411,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here