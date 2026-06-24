Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 1,554.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,719 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $13,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,324.49. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,886,572.40. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,746 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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