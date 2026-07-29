Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 126,411 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock worth $5,205,798. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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