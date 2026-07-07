Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,795 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,564,000. Oracle accounts for about 3.4% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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