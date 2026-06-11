Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 543.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Signet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 238,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 133,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

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Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

O opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 265.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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