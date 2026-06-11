Hamel Associates Inc. Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,320 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 4.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,023,275.61. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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