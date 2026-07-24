Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 14,749 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 4.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America raised ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $650.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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