Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,761 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $185,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 39,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,472,000. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3%

HG stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.56. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $758.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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