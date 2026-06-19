Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,314 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MilWealth Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9%

AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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