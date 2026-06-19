Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 48,896 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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