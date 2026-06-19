Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,006.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,637 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 46,969 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 91,650 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,462,696 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,075,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evansbrook LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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