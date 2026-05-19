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Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 43,199 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its Coca-Cola stake by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 43,199 more shares and bringing its total holding to 1,591,246 shares valued at about $111.2 million.
  • Insider selling has been notable, with executives Monica Howard Douglas and Nancy Quan both selling shares recently; overall, insiders sold 755,101 shares worth nearly $60 million over the last quarter.
  • Analysts remain bullish on KO, with Citi, Wells Fargo, and several others raising price targets and maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings, while Coca-Cola also reported strong quarterly results and declared a $0.53 per-share dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than CocaCola.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in CocaCola were worth $111,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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