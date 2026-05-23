Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,206,000 after purchasing an additional 278,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

HWM opened at $256.52 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day moving average is $228.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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